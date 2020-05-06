MPAC Performing Arts Company Releases Video ‘You Will Be Found’ To Spread Message of Hope

From Mayo Performing Arts Center

The MPAC Performing Arts Company has released a video of the group singing “You Will Be Found” from the Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen remotely from their homes. It was directed by Cathy Roy, MPAC Director of Education. Musical Director is Darius Frowner. The video was edited by Dayna Grayber.

The video can be viewed here:

“Some members of our Performing Arts Company, a group of talented teens who are dedicated to using their talent to better the community, recorded a virtual version of “You Will Be Found” from Dear Evan Hansen as a message of hope to those who are suffering or feeling lost during this difficult time, and a message of gratitude to all those essential workers who are sacrificing so much for our community!” said Cathy Roy.

The children featured on the video are: Carley Bachrach (Park Ridge), Bobbi Baitey (Morristown, Bobby and Danielle Becht (Morris Township), Will Delargy (Morristown), Cole Grey (Bridgewater), Meghan Jenkins (Bridgewater), Hope Keil (Randolph), Sarah Lepre (Lake Hiawatha), Sam Lewis (Morris Plains), Michael Luciano (Randolph), Maxton Lukes (Bernardsville), Jenna Manderioli (Randolph), Gina Marasco (Morris Plains), Carigan McGuinn (Morristown), Carly Nicolai (Morristown), Lauren Onufryk (Flanders), Francesco Pontoriero (Warren), Nicholas Profito (Chester), Libby Schmitt (Basking Ridge), Maya and Naina Slaughter (Morristown), Juliette Trumbell (Morristown), Maggie Waldron (Morristown) and Alexa Yudoff (Succasunna).

“Our Performing Arts Company would have been very busy this spring performing at over 35 events raising money for non-profit organizations around Northern New Jersey. It is important for us to keep this commitment alive for our students and to allow them to continue to use their talent to give back to others,” Roy added. “Although we’re not able to perform live together yet, it was a really special group effort to share this song. I’m so proud of all of these kids! They are so committed to what they do and really represent our mission in the greatest way!”

About the MPAC Performing Arts Company:

The Mayo Performing Arts Company is an audition-based group of talented teens who represent MPAC by performing for nonprofit organizations, community events, hospitals and fundraisers all over the area. This mutually beneficial arrangement provides free entertainment to organizations while giving the students performing experience and the opportunity to use their talent to help those in need.

About MPAC:

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2019-2020 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.

