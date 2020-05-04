Distance Learning Has Been Smooth and Seamless at Far Brook School

From Far Brook School

At Far Brook School, we continue to provide hands-on, joyful learning… even from a distance. One current parent notes that “distance learning has been a smooth and seamless transition. The teachers quickly went above and beyond all our expectations to make this happen for the kids. They are fully engaged everyday working in small groups, one-on-one with teachers and learning new ideas. Of course we all miss school, but in the meantime learning at home with Far Brook continues to be the best learning environment for them. We are so grateful we have a Far Brook education in place for them during this time.” Take a look to see what progressive education looks like from a distance.