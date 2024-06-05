AnnouncementsMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeSponsored

SOMSD Board of Ed to Hold Staff Recognition/Retirements Public Meeting on June 6

by
written by The South Orange Maplewood Board of Education
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education:

The Board of Education will meet in Public Session on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at 6:30 pm in the District Meeting Room, 525 Academy Street, Maplewood, NJ in person and utilizing an online video conference platform to honor retirees and celebrate staff accomplishments.  Action will be taken.

Choose one of three options to view the meeting:

  • Channel 35 in Maplewood
  • Channel 19 in South Orange
  • Verizon FiOS Channel 22 in both Maplewood and South Orange

Join By Computer/Smartphone

Hearings of Individuals and Delegations / Public Speaks – Audio Comment

Community members can sign up to provide audio comments to the Board of Education. Audio comments can be provided by connecting to the district’s Webex platform during a scheduled Board of Education meeting.

Step 1 – Install Webex on your device.

Step 2 – Submit a Request To Speak 

Submit a request to speak during the public comment section of BOE meeting by completing the following form: 

(https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeP9CujRnzqXiruaPSUCw-lm3csrQOir3W6b7FosS2ic6j__A/viewform)

Step 3 – Connect to the BOE Meeting using the information below:

6/6/24 – Board of Education Meeting – Staff Recognition / Retirements – Public Session

Date / Time: June 6, 2024 at 6:30 PM

Webex Link: Click Here

Event Number: 2342 841 3466

Event Password: Orange20Maple (67264320 from phones)

Telephone Number: 408-418-9388

Please check your audio connections are set correctly. Failure to do so will prevent you from being heard during the public speaks portion of the meeting.  

Step 4 – Provide your audio comment

During your turn to speak, your microphone will be unmuted. Please speak clearly into the microphone/headset. After your time for public speaks has passed, your microphone will be muted.

Eric Burnside, Board Secretary

 

Related Articles

Nancy Adams and Malia Herman Win Primary for...

Jason Bing Named Superintendent of South Orange-Maplewood School...

The Rising Influence of South Orange Mayor Sheena...

Lydia Johnson Dance School Adds Third SOMA Location For...

Durand-Hedden And The SOMA Community Coalition on Race...

Report Says Integration Plan ‘is Working’, Survey Shows...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE