Virtual Summer Solstice Wine Tasting with Hank Zona and the Adult School

From the South Orange-Maplewood Adult School

Kick off the official arrival of summer on Saturday, June 20 with HANK ZONA, local wine enthusiast, for a community-wide virtual wine tasting.

Although not just “summer wine,” rosé has become synonymous with the season. Learn more about this style of wine and get some questions answered, too. A special wine industry guest will add additional perspective on the wines. The set of three wines will be available for pickup from Village Wine Shop of Maplewood, 163 Maplewood Ave, Maplewood, three days prior to the event.

Tuition includes three different rosés and an hour-long wine tasting and review via Instagram Live @thegrapesunwrapped.

Additionally, The Cassidy is offering an Artisanal Cheese & Charcuterie box for two (featuring a selection of artisanal cheeses and charcuterie along with The Cassidy house crackers).

The registration deadline is Monday, June 15 so sign up today.

Click here to register for the wine tasting only.

Click here to register for the wine tasting and the Artisanal Cheese and Charcuterie box for two.