26th Annual DeHart Piano Recital Delights Listeners

Young pianists in Maplewood/South Orange came together to play for each other and their families and friends in the annual Community Recital on Sunday, May 7. This beautiful yearly event, now in its 26th year, convened live at the DeHart Community Center for the second year since the pandemic—and this year, the masks were off!

Twenty-four young musicians, who study with nine teachers in the area, played solo works and piano duets in a variety of styles. Offerings included original compositions, a violin/piano duet, and a cello/piano duet. “They were happy,

and they were proud,” said Elizabeth Burnett, one of the three organizers of the event. The other organizers are Kathy Allen and Birgit Matzerath.

At the end, piano teacher Heidi Raney was honored; Raney and her family are moving away from the area. She received celebratory remarks from two of her students and from piano teacher Tricia Tunstall, who was Raney’s teacher when

she was growing up in Maplewood.