April with Pollock Properties Group: Spring Market Momentum + Community Impact + New Ways to Serve

From Pollock Properties Group:

Spring has officially arrived in SOMA, and with it comes one of the most exciting seasons of the year in real estate. At Pollock Properties Group, April is all about fresh homes for sale, new ways to support our Seller clients through every step of their journey, and meaningful community impact.

SPRING MARKET: NEW LISTINGS ARE HERE

The spring market is blooming, and so is our “bouquet” of homes for sale! We are excited to share that at least 10 new homes will be coming to market this April—creating meaningful opportunities for buyers who have been waiting for the right moment, and the right home.

Leading the way this week is:

165 N Wyoming Ave, South Orange – the “Upsizer”

Open House: This Friday 6-8pm, Sat+Sun 1-4pm

5 Bedrooms

3 Full Bathrooms

2 Half Bathrooms

$1,425,000

Defined by its grand, loft-like scale, 165 N Wyoming offers expansive, oversized rooms with soaring proportions that create an incredible sense of volume, light, and flow throughout. With abundant parking and a backyard that channels true Hollywood Hills energy, this home delivers both everyday ease and a rare, elevated lifestyle in South Orange.

240 Main Street, Unit 105, Little Falls – the “Downsizer”

Open House: This Sat+Sun 1-3pm

Studio

1 Full Bathroom

$279,000

Perfectly suited for a stylish downsizer, this studio at 240 Main Street offers effortless, one-level living with a thoughtfully designed layout that maximizes both comfort and function. With a rare, expansive private patio overlooking the waterfall, paired with full-service amenities and easy access to NYC, this home delivers a seamless blend of convenience and lifestyle in Little Falls.

Behind these two, several additional properties will be launching throughout the month, spanning a range of price points and styles across our local communities. With this surge of inventory, we anticipate a full calendar of open houses, increased buyer activity, and a vibrant, energized market.

Speaking of inventory, Maplewood and South Orange are experiencing a significant year-over-year decline in available homes for sale. As a result, homeowners may notice an increase in direct outreach from agents or hear about opportunities to sell off-market. While these options can sometimes feel simple and convenient, many sellers find that full market exposure – paired with a comprehensive, all-inclusive listing strategy like our P7 Process – leads to stronger outcomes and greater peace of mind.

At Pollock Properties Group, we are proud to offer exceptional service alongside a full spectrum of options for our community. Our approach is grounded in real-time market data, more than 20 years of local experience, and a deep commitment to ensuring every seller feels informed, empowered, and confident in their decisions – whether they are preparing to sell now or simply planning for the future. Follow along at @pollockpropertiesgroup for weekly Market of the Moment updates.

A NEW WAY TO SERVE: INTRODUCING “CARING TRANSITIONS”

At Pollock Properties Group, we are constantly asking one question:

How can we better serve our clients – not just in the transaction, but in the transition?

That’s why we are excited to introduce our new partnership with Caring Transitions, a trusted resource specializing in relocation, downsizing, and life transitions.

Whether someone is preparing a home for sale, managing a major life change, or simply feeling overwhelmed by the logistics of “what comes next,” this partnership offers a level of support that goes far beyond traditional real estate services.

Their comprehensive offerings include full-service packing and organizing, estate sales and online auctions, cleanouts, junk removal, and logistical coordination, complemented by hands-on support throughout the entire transition and, importantly, flexible, low-stress payment options.

Similar to our H.E.L.P. program, our partnership means that many services for PPG clients can be paid at closing, removing upfront financial pressure and allowing clients to focus on the bigger picture.

While Caring Transitions is known for their expertise in senior relocation, their services are available to clients of all ages—anyone who could benefit from thoughtful, hands-on support during a move.

There’s no complicated process. For our clients, it begins with a simple walkthrough, followed by a personalized plan designed to meet each client exactly where they are.

Because moving isn’t just about real estate.

It’s about people, their memories, and maybe mostly importantly, what comes next.

COMMUNITY IMPACT: $19,000 RAISED FOR ACHIEVE’S POLLOCK ARTS INITIATIVE

At PPG, community is at the heart of everything. Following the incredible energy of this year’s Maplewood Chili Cookoff, we are proud to share that $19,000 was raised for the Achieve Foundation’s Pollock Arts Initiative (PAI) and say THANK YOU!

These funds directly support students across the South Orange–Maplewood School District by:

Removing barriers to participation through funding for music and arts equipment

Empowering educators with grants for creative, in-classroom projects

Fostering future talent through scholarships for advanced arts training at Columbia High School

To the Chili Cookoff founders, every chef, every voter, every sponsor, every volunteer, and every supporter, thank you for your generous hearts and for being part of something bigger!

IN CLOSING… THIS IS WHAT SPRING LOOKS LIKE

April is a season of momentum.

Homes are coming to market.

Buyers keep stepping forward.

And our community continues to show what’s possible when we lead with care.

At Pollock Properties Group, we believe that every move is more than a transaction, it’s a major life transition, and our role is to guide, support, and advocate every step of the way.

Whether you’re preparing to list your home, searching for your next home, or simply exploring your options, we are here to help you move forward with clarity and confidence.

Here’s to a season of growth, opportunity, and possibility.

With gratitude,

All of us at Pollock Properties Group

Contact Us

📱 Vanessa Pollock (Text): 917-723-4006

📧 Email: [email protected]

🏢 Office: Keller Williams Realty Premier Properties

📞 Team Direct Line: 973-544-8484

📍 Office Line: 973-376-0033

🌐 Website: pollockpropertiesgroup.com

📣 Social: @pollockpropertiesgroup

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(Each office is independently owned and operated)