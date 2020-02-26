Celebrate Black History Month With Free Performances Hosted by the South Mountain YMCA

From the South Mountain YMCA:

Join the South Mountain YMCA for an evening of song, dance, the Columbia High School Step Team, East Orange Cheerleaders, poetry, art and MORE as we celebrate Black History Month. Free & Open to All.

Leah Greene, Senior Program Director at the South Mountain Y says , “Black History is rich with heroes and celebrating this history teaches our children perseverance, courage, how to peacefully solve problems and it ignites a desire to become lifelong learners. We are excited to host our first annual celebration at the Y. Hope you’ll join us!