CHS Parnassian Society Enjoys Multiple Nominations, Acting Award for Jordan Muhammad at 2020 Foxy Awards

Montclair State University held its 12th Annual Foxy Theatre Night Awards on May 19 via video, and Columbia High School was well represented, enjoying six nominations and one award.

Montclair State University’s Theatre Night Awards recognize excellence in the production of high school and middle school straight plays throughout New Jersey.

Jordan Muhammad, CHS Class of 2020, won for Outstanding Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Drama for her roles as Allison and Grandma in The Parnassian Society’s production of “Fabulation or the Re-education of Undine,” by Lynn Nottage. See Jordan’s nomination and acceptance speech beginning at 14:20 in the Part II below. Muhammad was also nominated in the surprise category of Overall Outstanding Performance of a High School Actress but did not win.

Parnassian’s “Fabulation” was also nominated in four other categories:

Outstanding Achievement in Contemporary Costume Design

Outstanding Achievement in Choreography or Movement

The Peter Filichia Award for Pushing the Envelope in Academic Theatre

Outstanding Achievement by an Acting Ensemble of a Drama The Parnassian Society, CHS’s drama club, is led by academic adviser and CHS English Language Arts teacher Dr. Janet Bustrin.

Regarding Jordan’s win, her mother Stephanie Lawson Muhammad. said,”We are so proud of her and love the experience she’s had in Parnassian.”

Part 1:

Part 2:

Download (PDF, 227KB)