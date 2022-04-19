Arts & Culture

CHS Parnassian Society’s ‘Equus’ Nominated for 8 Foxy Awards

by Mary Barr Mann
written by Mary Barr Mann
The Columbia High School Parnassian Society’s December 2021 production of Equus has received eight nominations in five award categories from the Montclair State University Department of Theatre and Dance 2022 Theatre Night Awards, also known as the “Foxy Awards.”

The Foxy Awards recognize excellence in the production of high school and middle school straight plays throughout New Jersey. Winners of this year’s Foxy Awards will be announced in a virtual ceremony to be held May 23 at 7 p.m.

Equus was nominated for:

1. Outstanding achievement in the sound design

2. Outstanding achievement in direction of a play

3. Outstanding achievement by an acting ensemble

4. Outstanding production of a contemporary dramatic play

5. Outstanding Performance by actors/actress in a Contemporary Dramatic Play:

  • Cyrus Shields
  • Dylan Boyd
  • Racquel Anicette

