CHS Senior Francie Christensen to Receive New Jersey Governor’s Award in Arts Education

Senior Columbia High School art student Francie Christensen has been chosen to receive both the Governor’s Award in Arts Education and the Art Administrators of New Jersey Student Achievement Award – two of the most prestigious awards for young artists in the state.

“We are incredibly proud of Francie Christensen and this remarkable dual recognition,” said James Manno, South Orange-Maplewood District Arts Supervisor. “These are among the most prestigious honors a young artist in our state can receive, and Francie has earned them through extraordinary talent and dedication.”

The recognition follows Christensen’s earlier accolade at the Emerging Artists Exhibition also sponsored by AANJ. Her portfolio, including a photograph titled “Sarah,” impressed judges in the state’s student art competition.

Christensen says her work this year is highly personal. The AP Art portfolio centers on “disconnection” and uses photography and painting to explore introspective themes.

“My art pieces are introspective, so I utilize a bit of self-portraiture,” Christensen says. “I am hopeful that people will gain a new perspective from the artwork or at least appreciate it aesthetically.”

The recognition helped Christensen realize how her artwork is perceived by others.

“I didn’t think of my art as something liked by other people,” Christensen adds. “It made me realize it’s nice to know that someone enjoys what I create besides myself.”

Christensen said she owes much of her success to her teachers at Columbia.

“I don’t think I’d be so passionate about photography and painting if not for my art teachers,” Christensen said. Her AP Art teacher, Alexandra Paholke, worked extensively with Christensen during her last two years of high school.

“The thing I admire about Francie is that she found her own voice and unique vision as an artist,” Paholke says. “I couldn’t be more proud of her. She definitely deserves the award.”

Manno also credited Christensen’s teachers.

“This significant honor is a testament to Francie’s talent and the collective impact of our entire art faculty,” he said. “While we celebrate the mentorship of her current instructors, Richard Cutrona and Alexandra Paholke, this achievement reflects the dedication of every teacher who has supported her development throughout her time in the District.”

At home, Christensen received much encouragement from her parents to pursue art. In particular, her mother, Jen Christensen, notes that she demonstrated artistic abilities as a young child.

“When Francie started to learn how to walk, we saw she loved to make things,” Jen Christensen says. “Besides, she was very observant, which helps in creating art.”

As a parent, Jen Christensen believes the visual arts are a family value.

“We’ve always supported Francie’s interests in drawing and photography,” she says. “When all family members share your child’s talent, this is a special moment.”

Christensen will receive the awards at a ceremony in the CHS Auditorium on Friday, May 1, presented by representatives from the New Jersey Department of Education, the AANJ and Arts Ed NJ.

Manno said the Governor’s Award, along with the Art Administrators of New Jersey Award not only shine a light on Christensen’s talent but her Arts education and support as well.

“At Columbia High School and across South Orange-Maplewood, we believe deeply in the power of arts education — and Francie’s recognition by the AANJ, the New Jersey Department of Education, and Arts Ed NJ is a powerful affirmation of that commitment,” he said.

For Christensen, this recognition comes alongside her ongoing passion for photography and painting.

“I understand not all my art pieces are universally popular,” she says. “However, I hope my art touches people in a way.”

Francesca Cudrin is an 11th grade student at Columbia High School and is working with Village Green as a paid freelancer through a grant from the NJ Civic Information Consortium.