Elusive Sounds Maplewood to Hold 5th Record Fair + Music Extravaganza Sunday, Nov. 13 

by Elusive Sounds Maplewood
written by Elusive Sounds Maplewood
From Elusive Sounds Maplewood:

Maplewood residents Charles Maggio and Jennifer Klein are hosting the 5th Maplewood Record Fair on Sunday, November 13 from 10AM-4PM at The Woodland. 

Around 40 vendors will sell items that are music, art, movie, and collectibles related. Patrons will find an eclectic assortment of vinyl records, music paraphernalia, collectibles, vintage clothing, comics, books, and more! Vegan and vegetarian treats available.

Where? 

The Woodland in Maplewood, NJ

60 WOODLAND ROAD, MAPLEWOOD, NJ 07040

https://www.thewoodlandnj.com/

When?

Sunday, November 13, 2022

10AM-4PM 

Admission: $3, Under 18 free

Contact/questions/interested vendors:

Reach out to Charles Maggio or Jennifer Klein

soundselusive@gmail.com

347-262-8736

Facebook event link: https://fb.me/e/2K48SXfPJ

 

