Elusive Sounds Maplewood to Hold 5th Record Fair + Music Extravaganza Sunday, Nov. 13 

From Elusive Sounds Maplewood:
Maplewood residents Charles Maggio and Jennifer Klein are hosting the 5th Maplewood Record Fair on Sunday, November 13 from 10AM-4PM at The Woodland.
Around 40 vendors will sell items that are music, art, movie, and collectibles related. Patrons will find an eclectic assortment of vinyl records, music paraphernalia, collectibles, vintage clothing, comics, books, and more! Vegan and vegetarian treats available.
Where?
The Woodland in Maplewood, NJ
60 WOODLAND ROAD, MAPLEWOOD, NJ 07040
https://www.thewoodlandnj.com/
When?
Sunday, November 13, 2022
10AM-4PM
Admission: $3, Under 18 free
Contact/questions/interested vendors:
Reach out to Charles Maggio or Jennifer Klein
347-262-8736
Facebook event link: https://fb.me/e/2K48SXfPJ