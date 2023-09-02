First Annual Pollock Arts Fair To Be Held Sunday, September 10

From Pollock Properties Group:

Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture and Pollock Properties Group are so excited to invite you to the first annual Pollock Arts Fair at the Woodland in Maplewood on Sunday September 10th, from 3pm to 5pm!⁠ Admission is FREE to the community AND the vendors!⁠

⁠The Pollock Arts Fair is a place for local performing and fine arts schools, programs and teachers to link up with the community and connect with potential future students. There will be programs and teachers for kids AND adults.

Think of the Arts Fair as the “easy button” to sign up your kids (or maybe yourself!) for arts classes. 30+ Arts educators will be at the Woodland for you to easily get to know about their classes and you can sign up on the spot! ⁠

Dance, music, singing, audition coaching, after school fun, pottery, painting, writing, you name it, for young and old, you definitely want to come check them all out!⁠

In addition to arts vendors, there will be other fun activities too: Our Creative Play Space, sponsored by Funky Fun Art and Peter Uzzolino of Acres Title, is where your kids can have fun with artistic balloon twisting, crafts and games while you browse the vendors at the Arts Fair. Drag Queen Story Hour, featuring Harmonica Sunbeam, also sponsored by Peter Uzzolino of Acres Title, will be from 3:30-4:30pm. (What is Drag Story Hour? It’s just what it sounds like! Drag Story Hour celebrates reading through the glamorous art of drag. Diverse, accessible, and culturally-inclusive, where storytellers use the art of drag to read books to kids!)

Mike’s Ice Cream Truck will be there too! First 100 ice creams are FREE to you, thanks to Matt Keane of Guaranteed Rate.

Current vendors include:

Lydia Johnson Dance School⁠

SOMA Adult School⁠

Paige Faure Audition Coaching

Art Barn by Christine Joy Design⁠

SOPAC

Front & Center for Performing Arts

Soul Xpression School of the Arts⁠

In Tune Music School⁠

Class Act Performing Arts Studio⁠

Write On!⁠

Little Apple Arts

Harmony Dance Center⁠

Natalie’s School of Performing Arts⁠

Music & More w/ Kelly⁠

Things 4 Strings⁠

Tim Welch Vocal Studio⁠

Metropolitan Acting Studios⁠

Maplewood Department of Community Services⁠

Peter Astor Art⁠

Bradshaw Creative Services⁠

PeachCraft Studios of Dramatic Arts⁠

SOMA Studio Arts

Maplewood Division of Arts & Culture – Studio Burgdorff⁠

Mentors in Music / Fundamental Music Instruction⁠

Exploring Through Art⁠

River Ceramics Studio

Flamenco Dance Instruction

Green Door Studio

Inspirational Dance

Miss Shona’s Performing Arts Center

Rockness Music

Rad Theatricals

Concepts Dance Academy

Not to mention the incredible performing and fine arts departments of our own School District of South Orange and Maplewood!

AND MORE

Date: Sunday, September 10th⁠

Time: 3pm to 5pm⁠

Location: The Woodland in Maplewood⁠

ARTS EDUCATORS, HURRY! Vendor sign-up deadline is September 5! Vendors!!! If you’re interested and haven’t filled out the form yet, please do so here!

We are SO EXCITED for this event and can’t wait to see you!

