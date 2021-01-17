Arts & Culture Maplewood

Maplewood Garden Club Feb 1 Meeting to Feature Bill Noble of the Garden Conservancy

By access_timeJan-17-2021

From the Maplewood Garden. Club Speaker’s Program Via Zoom:

The Garden of William Noble in Norwich, VT.

Join the Maplewood Garden Club on Monday, February 1, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom when Bill Noble—a lifelong gardener and the former director of preservation for the Garden Conservancy—presents “Spirit of Place, the Making of a New England Garden,” which is based on his new book of the same title. During his slide presentation he will explain how an individual garden relates to the larger landscape, connects to the natural and cultural environment, and evokes a sense of place. He will also speak to the guiding principles that shape the making of a garden. His talk will inspire you to create a garden rich in context, personal vision, and spirit. It will follow a brief business meeting and conclude with a live Q&A session. For more details and to join MGC’s Zoom meeting, visit http://maplewoodgardenclub.org.

Other Stories

  • Maplewood Garden Club Feb 1 Meeting to Feature Bill Noble of the Garden Conservancy
  • Maplewood Launches Arts Registry for Local Artists, Arts Professionals and Arts Organizations
  • Registration For Winter/Spring Classes Is Open At The South Orange-Maplewood Adult School
  • Maplewood Library Foundation Presents “Navigating the Library’s Digital Future” on Jan. 27