Maplewood Garden Club Feb 1 Meeting to Feature Bill Noble of the Garden Conservancy

From the Maplewood Garden. Club Speaker’s Program Via Zoom:

Join the Maplewood Garden Club on Monday, February 1, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom when Bill Noble—a lifelong gardener and the former director of preservation for the Garden Conservancy—presents “Spirit of Place, the Making of a New England Garden,” which is based on his new book of the same title. During his slide presentation he will explain how an individual garden relates to the larger landscape, connects to the natural and cultural environment, and evokes a sense of place. He will also speak to the guiding principles that shape the making of a garden. His talk will inspire you to create a garden rich in context, personal vision, and spirit. It will follow a brief business meeting and conclude with a live Q&A session. For more details and to join MGC’s Zoom meeting, visit http://maplewoodgardenclub.org.