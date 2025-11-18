SOMA Affordable Art Show Returns To Artie’s November 29

From SOMA Affordable Art:

MAPLEWOOD, NJ- In less than a year, the SOMA Affordable Art Show is on its third installation.

Originating in April 2025 at Artie’s at 15 Newark Way, followed by an outdoor Art Party co-hosted with Springfield Avenue Maplewood in Maplecrest Park, The Affordable Art show returns once more to the upstairs room of popular pizza destination, Artie’s, in Maplewood.

The show will be featuring a carefully curated holiday style art market on Small Business Saturday on November 29, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and will showcase twenty art vendors, with all art priced at two hundred dollars or less. The first hour will be ticketed at a reasonable price of fifteen dollars, for the real collectors hoping to get first dibs and skipping lines, then after that the show is free for anyone wishing to attend.

The show’s organizers, local SOMA artists Natalie Crandall, Sumana Ghosh-Witherspoon, Ken Stanek, and Magie McGowan, collaborated out of a desire for a professional art market ran by artists for artists, operating with experience brought forth from their collective critiques on neighboring local markets, with hopes of honing in on the community and its vibrant artist population, all while making art affordable to its patrons. Natalie Crandall proclaims “The community support has meant everything to us. we had over 700 shoppers at our first event, and 1,400 at the second one! We love helping connect local art makers to local art lovers. We’ll have more to come in 2026!”

This upcoming show is sponsored in part by Brave Floral, Woolley Oil Fuel, Pallet Brewery, Ceru, Sweet Spot, Corner Slice, Melanie Curtis, A Field, and Wheelhouse.

For more information visit somaaffordableart.com or email: [email protected].