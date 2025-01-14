SOPAC Announces Kids + Family Programming Including Comedy Hypnosis, The Music of Taylor Swift, PANTO’s Treasure Island, And More

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) welcomes the New Year with robust Kids + Family series programming, presenting Magic, Hypnosis, Comedy, Pop-Rock, and Musical Theater performances designed for the cultural center’s youngest and most creative patrons and their families.

SOPAC invites fun-seeking kids — and their families — to ring in the New Year with weekend dates booked through late spring. These engaging events offer young audiences a chance to explore different forms of creative expression, experience the magic of live performance, and even become part of the show. “What I love about this season’s Kids + Family programming is the range of performances,” says SOPAC Director of Arts Education Linda Beard. “In a world where we spend most of our time in front of a screen, live shows allow for a special interaction between the performers and the audience, making each show a one-of-a-kind event. And we hope the diversity of art forms — Magic, Theater, Live Music, Comedy — appeals not only to children but also to their parents, aunts, uncles, and cousins because these performances are meant for everyone.”

Highlights include Heart & Soul of Magic on SAT, FEB 22 at 1PM, featuring brilliant — and hilarious — sleight of hand & air-borne antics from Ran’D Shine and Paris the Hip Hop Juggler; Erick Känd’s famed Comedy Hypnosis Show on FRI, JAN 31 at 7:30PM, featuring volunteer audience participation; SOMA Sings Taylor Swift on SAT, MAR 22 at 7PM, presented in partnership with SOMA Stage and featuring Broadway’s finest in live performance; and PANTO’s Treasure Island on SAT, APR 12 at 1PM, featuring a thrilling theatrical take on a timeless adventure story — with a chance to dress up in costume and join the characters for a Meet & Greet.

Each season, SOPAC’s Kids + Family series helps the organization engage the broader South Orange-Maplewood community, neighboring cities, and traveling friends. Programming and leadership teams strive for meaningful inclusion, focusing on accessibility, sensory and immersion, audio sensitivity, and more. “We want every child and every family to feel at home when they enter SOPAC,” says Beard. “And we encourage everyone who comes through our doors to share feedback that may help strengthen our Kids + Family programming and our community impact.”

About the Series

Each season, SOPAC’s Kids + Family series invites audiences of all ages to its Mainstage for immersive performances that engage diverse art forms — from music to theater to magic — and are both child friendly and child oriented. Select performances include pre-show activities such as meet-and-greets with the actors, arts and crafts, and more! The Kids + Family Series is generously sponsored by Burgers Grilled Right.

About the Shows

Get Hypnotized! The Erick Känd Comedy Hypnosis Show

FRI, JAN 31 at 7:30PM

Laugh, participate, and experience an altered state of reality when you Get Hypnotized at SOPAC! During this performance, acclaimed hypnotist Erick Känd invites audience volunteers to be hypnotized, undergoing a complete transformation and becoming the stars of the show. The ensuing pandemonium will delight attendees and spark endless laughter. Recommended for ages 12 and older.

Heart & Soul of Magic

SAT, FEB 22 at 1PM

Breathtaking. Mind-blowing. Astonishing. Heart & Soul of Magic pushes audiences to the edge of their seats. Featuring world-class magician Ran’D Shine and Paris the Hip Hop Juggler, this compelling performance amazes kids and engages parents, leading audiences on a thrill ride of psychological illusions, hilarity, and pure magic to create an immersive experience for every participant. SOPAC invites VIP ticket holders to experience Organic Magic, an introduction to sleight of hand, and the history and psychology of magic, using household items. Bring a deck of cards, two coins, and be prepared to amaze! This workshop is a beginner-friendly introduction to magic, perfect for ages 10 and older.

SOMA Sings Taylor Swift

SAT, MAR 22 at 7PM

Calling all Swifties: SOMA’s friendly neighborhood stars are bringing Taylor Swift’s iconic repertoire to SOPAC! Join local Broadway performers and sing along to TayTay’s greatest hits! What song will kick off the set? “Cruel Summer” … “Bejeweled” … “Karma” …? It’s anybody’s guess! Shake off the winter and welcome the spring with this anticipated event for Swifties of all ages! Following last season’s densely packed SOMA Sings Disney event, SOMA Sings Taylor Swift appears in partnership with SOMA Stage.

PANTO’s Treasure Island

SAT, APR 12 at 1PM

One of the most popular adventure tales of all time, PANTO’s Treasure Island delivers audiences of families with children of all ages a thrilling adventure of a perilous sea journey, a mutiny led by the infamous Long John Silver, a scramble for buried treasure, and the message that good prevails over evil every time. Recommended for ages 7-10. SOPAC encourages all swashbucklers, adventurers, and treasure seekers to dress up as their favorite characters and join the cast for a Meet & Greet after the show!

About SOPAC



The South Orange Performing Arts Center offers audiences exhilarating and diverse arts entertainment in its intimate venue, serving as the cultural heartbeat of the greater South Orange/Maplewood region and contributing to the economic and social vibrancy of its highly diverse community.

SOPAC is an accessible cultural destination that presents world-class artists in an intimate and welcoming environment. The Jennifer & Tony Leitner Performance Hall is a 439-seat mainstage theatre with superb acoustics, sight lines and seating. Audiences remark that performances in this space are like having their favorite artists right in their own living room. Artists acknowledge that the atmosphere encourages conversations with audiences. The Loft at SOPAC is a 2,185 square-foot multi-purpose space used for performances, rehearsals, classes, and special events.

The unique architecture of SOPAC’s building, which includes a stunning 3-story glass-enclosed atrium, is also home to the Herb + Milly Iris Gallery. Beyond the building, SOPAC co-produces local events such as South Orange Summer Nights and serves students and schools through its arts education residencies.

SOPAC is invested in arts education. SOPAC serves students and schools in our region through a School Performance Series, performing Arts Residencies and annual juried art exhibits entitled INSPIRED MINDS: Young Artist Exhibition and INSPIRING MINDS. SOPAC also collaborates with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts each year to host the Region 5 Poetry Out Loud competitions. The Seton Hall University Arts Council presents a diverse range of events at SOPAC with seasoned professionals, students, and faculty.

Nearly ten years in the making, SOPAC first opened its doors in 2006. South Orange Village Trustees, in partnership with Seton Hall University, envisioned SOPAC as the center of an ambitious redevelopment plan. Through visionary leadership and an unwavering commitment, SOPAC has become a cultural centerpiece for the region, an economic driver for the community, and a catalyst for artistic opportunity.