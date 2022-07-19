SOPAC’s Successful Spring Appeal to Fund a Matinee Performance Series for the Senior Community

From The South Orange Performing Arts Center:

The South Orange Performing Arts Center’s Spring Appeal for fiscal year 2022 raised $65,000. That sum includes $40,000 in donations and a $25,000 match from Edrington.

“We are eternally grateful to Edrington for their ongoing generosity and increasing level of support,” says Shana Baer, SOPAC’s Director of Development. “And are extremely appreciative of our incredible donors, funders and sponsors who stood by us through COVID-19 and our closure due to Hurricane Ida.”

With these funds, SOPAC will create “SOPAC Silver,” a matinee performance series for the senior community. Any donations raised exceeding what is needed for this series will be used towards the following ongoing projects and programs:

Replacement and repair of SOPAC’s HVAC system

Exterior flood barriers to ensure SOPAC is protected from future storms

Arts Education programs including Dance & Music Residencies for students in the South Orange-Maplewood and Orange Township Public School Districts

“SOPAC provides essential arts for the entire community and surrounding areas,” says Marc Bromfeld, Edrington’s Director of Corporate Affairs & Social Responsibility, and long-time South Orange resident. “I have seen first-hand these benefits and feel that the Edrington ethos to give more to charitable causes which improve our communities aligns well with SOPAC’s mission.”

About Edrington:

Edrington’s vision is to give more by crafting exceptional ultra-premium spirit brands. The Macallan is our central focus, supported by Highland Park and The Glenrothes in the fast-growing single malt category and Naked Malt in the blended malt category. Our portfolio is completed with The Famous Grouse Blended Scotch Whisky, Noble Oak bourbon and Brugal premium rum from the Dominican Republic. Edrington also has strategic partnerships with No.3 London Dry Gin and Wyoming Whiskey in the American Whiskey category. Edrington is headquartered in Scotland and employs over 3,000 people in its wholly owned and joint venture companies, with over half employed overseas. We own our route to market in 16 countries and distribute our brands to more than 100 countries around the world through joint ventures and third-party agreements. Edrington Americas is headquartered in New York, NY with regional offices in Mexico City, Miami and Orange County. To learn more visit www.edrington.com, and to find our brands visit www.findourspirits.com.

About SOPAC:

Since 2006, SOPAC has been serving as a premier performing arts center in the region. SOPAC offers innovative artistic and cultural experiences for diverse audiences in an intimate, inviting environment. The arts center hosts a variety of live performances, community events and education programs for all ages. SOPAC is home for Seton Hall University Arts Council’s performances, including the Classical Concert Series, Jazz ‘N the Hall performances and Seton Hall University Theatre productions. SOPAC programs are made possible in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. The South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. For more information, visit SOPACnow.org.