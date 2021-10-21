The South Orange Maplewood Artists Studio Tour to be Held November 6 & 7

From The South Orange Maplewood Artists Studio Tour

The South Orange Maplewood Artists Studio Tour, presented by ArtSOMA: The Artist Community of South Orange & Maplewood, NJ, will be held the first full weekend in November, 11/6 and 7, from 11:00 am – 5:00 pm, like it has for the past 18 years.

Despite the obstacles, the artists and community have come together to continue this SOMA institution. First COVID. Last year, the artists figured out how to workaround COVID and are continuing to institute the flexible practices developed then. Then the Baird center closed for construction. Historically both the seat of operations and planning for the tour, The Baird also housed many artists who could not display in their homes. And finally, sources of funds and support that had been predictable in the past, weren’t as available.

So the artists took action.

“Sybil Archibald and I got together with a few local artists and we decided that we needed to make sure that we could have a tour,” said Leslie Goldman. “We may not have all of the support we’ve been used to but we can reach out to our networks.”

They reached out to their friends and networks with a request for volunteers.

Debbie Halpern, a Maplewood resident who is not an artist, was one of the volunteers who Leslie solicited “When I saw the email asking for volunteers, I thought, this is something I want to help with. I really do love that I live in a town that can support such a vibrant artistic community.”

Artists in South Orange and Maplewood come together every year to open their studios to visitors, friends, collectors and anyone curious about how people in the visual arts make their work. Artists may be emerging, mid-career or established, and create in all kinds of media.

The Tour, now in its 18th year, typically features more than 70 artists showing work in their home studios and public venues. Like last year, this year’s event is the “Covid-edition” meaning artists will once again choose how to share their art: some will display their work outside, some will schedule Zoom tours from their studios, some will welcome masked, socially distanced visitors (mostly via appointment), and others will have work on display at local businesses. Visitors will be able to download a PDF from the Tour website listing artists’ addresses and additional information about how and where to see their work.















As always, there is no charge to attend the Tour, and this year registration for both artists and commercial venues displaying their work is FREE. (The Studio Tour still gratefully welcomes donations to support our efforts. Contributors may donate via PayPal on the Studio Tour’s website at https://studiotoursoma.com/support/ or contact Jenn Malone at jenn.malone067@gmail.com).

In light of ongoing concerns around Covid-19 transmission, artists will require in-person visitors to their studios to wear masks and follow standard social distancing guidelines. Some artists’ showings will be held online and individual hours and visiting guidelines may vary. Visitors are urged to check the Studio Tour website at https://studiotoursoma.com for additional details and important Covid-related information!