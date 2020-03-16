Restaurants, Bars, Movie Theaters, Gyms Closed in NJ, NY and CT Until Further Notice

The governors of New Jersey, New York and Connecticut have made the unprecedented decision to order all restaurants, bars, movie theaters, gyms and casinos in their states to close as of 8 p.m. Monday and stay closed until further notice, in an attempt to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

NJ governor Phil Murphy made the announcement after the three leaders had a conference call on Monday morning, according to NJ.com.

Supermarkets and pharmacies will be allowed to remain open, and restaurants and bars will be permitted to offer takeout and delivery, the report said.

All nine NJ casinos in Atlantic City will also be shutdown.

The governors are also banning all public gatherings of 50 people or more in all three states.

New Jersey is “strongly discouraging” anyone from any non-essential travel between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.. Murphy has spoken previously about enacting a curfew in the state.

Murphy said officials “want everybody home — not out.”

“We’re gonna get through this,” the Governor is reported to have said. “We’re gonna get through this as one family.”

Read the full story on NJ.com here.