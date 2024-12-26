Baird Center Closed Due to Burst Pipe, Mayor Addresses Issues

On Monday, December 23, South Orange Village announced via social media that the Baird Center at 5 Mead Street would be closed for repairs on Thursday, December 26 due to a burst pipe. The Baird will reopen on Friday, December 27. However, the lobby area and library annex will remain closed indefinitely. Visitors are asked to use the side entrance to access the building.

Local resident Bruno Navarro reported to The Village Green that shortly before 6 p.m. on December 23, a water leak from the second floor of the Baird caused the building to be evacuated. Navarro provided the following photos:

The Village Green reached out to Village staff for more information.

Mayor Sheena Collum responded to commenters on social media that there were no injuries and that emergency repairs were underway.

Collum was responded to a resident who wrote, “When do we talk about the how we spent millions on this building, which has no working heat, a broken elevator, and now this. Sheena, is there any recourse against the developer?”

Collum responded, “My apologies, it’s been equally frustrating for us. The contractor was selected through a public bidding process which requires the town to go with the lowest responsible bidder. Right now, my first concern was that there were no injuries. We’re proceeding with emergency repairs and the remediation firm is on site now. The heat issue over the past two weeks is related to a faulty compressor which is being replaced under our warranty. The sub contractor for the elevator is coming back Thursday after remedying the issue last week. This is also covered under warranty but any inconvenience to residents with physical disabilities is entirely unacceptable. We’re on top of it. Not withstanding these important issues, it’s been amazing seeing the new Baird come to life!”

The multi-year, $15 million renovation and expansion of the Baird Center was completed in April after numerous delays.

In response to a question asking if the temporary library branch located within the Baird was okay, Collum responded, “so far it looks like no damage to the books. But the shelving is gonna be moved to allow the floors to dry. This was primarily by the front entrance.”

The South Orange Public Library has temporarily relocated services and materials to the Baird as it prepares to undergo a $16M+ renovation and expansion (with $6.5M from the New Jersey library construction bond act). The Friends of the Library are raising additional funds.