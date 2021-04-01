Beloved Bath Company is a ‘Labor of Love’ for the Autism Community

Pam Kattouf, of Maplewood, and Pat Miller, a West Orange resident, met each other years ago and bonded when their sons were diagnosed with autism. Inspired by their children’s fascination and enjoyment with bath salts and lavender, the two women started Beloved Bath, which provides meaningful employment . . .
If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.
com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at villagegreennj@gmail.com.