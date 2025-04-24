General Store Shops & Cafe to Celebrate Earth Day With ‘Sustainable Triple Threat’ April 27

Three local businesses at the General Store Shops & Cafe, 1875 Springfield Avenue, are celebrating Earth Day by doing what they do all year round — but with a major discount.

“It is very unique that SOMA has three sustainable businesses serving our community,” said Good Bottle Refill Shop owner Deanna Taylor-Heacock, “and we have come together for an event at the General Store Shops & Cafe to celebrate Earth Day on April 27th from 12-3.”

“We want SOMA citizens to become a ‘triple threat’ for sustainability,” said Taylor-Heacock. “Refill, Compost and Recycle with Good Bottle Refill Shop, Java’s Compost and SOMACYCLE. Come to the General Store Shops and Café on April 27 from 12-3 p.m. to learn how you can make your home more earth friendly.”

Sustainable Triple Threat specials include: Those who sign up for Java’s Compost and SOMACYCLE during the event get a FREE month as well as 25% off their entire Good Bottle purchase. “There will be give aways and treats for anyone who attends,” says Taylor-Heacock. “Already a triple threat and still want to come mingle with the earth friendly folks? You’ll be honored with 20% off your good bottle purchases too!”

“This is an excellent opportunity for new residents to ask questions about these services and learn how you can make your home more sustainable,” said Taylor-Heacock.