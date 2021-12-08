Maplewood Seeks Community Input on Hilton/Springfield Avenue Grant

From Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee:

Good Day

The Hilton Neighborhood/Springfield Avenue area recently was awarded a 5-year Neighborhood Preservation Program grant. As a result, we are seeking community input to help determine the projects and priorities to invest the public funds and boost economic growth.

[Take the survey here.]

We are looking for feedback from people who live, work, shop and eat in Hilton Neighborhood/Springfield Avenue area.

As a thank you, anyone who completes the survey and provides their email address will automatically be entered into a contest to win one of five Springfield Avenue-themed gift baskets full of merchandise and gift cards.

Thank you for your participation.

Mayor Frank