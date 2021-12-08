Maplewood Seeks Community Input on Hilton/Springfield Avenue Grant

From Maplewood Mayor Frank McGehee:
Good Day
The Hilton Neighborhood/Springfield Avenue area recently was awarded a 5-year Neighborhood Preservation Program grant. As a result, we are seeking community input to help determine the projects and priorities to invest the public funds and boost economic growth.
We are looking for feedback from people who live, work, shop and eat in Hilton Neighborhood/Springfield Avenue area.
As a thank you, anyone who completes the survey and provides their email address will automatically be entered into a contest to win one of five Springfield Avenue-themed gift baskets full of merchandise and gift cards.
Thank you for your participation.
Mayor Frank