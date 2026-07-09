PHOTOS: At Last! The Able Baker ‘Soft Opens’ in South Orange

The word is out: The Able Baker is doing a soft opening at its new South Orange location at 209 Valley Street.

Don’t worry — the Maplewood Village location will continue to operate with its regular hours (7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily) and is going strong.

In South Orange, fans of The Able Baker’s cakes, breads, pies, Julie-O’s, poptarts, brownies, snickerdoodles, scones and beautifully decorated cookies — plus coffee, coffee, coffee — can enjoy the soft opening from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout the weekend and into next week. No official opening date has been announced as yet, says owner Julie Pauly.

The new location captures the 1940s vibe of the original Able Baker, complete with drop-leaf enamel-top kitchen tables, kerchiefed staff, and counter glass from the original Town Hall Delicatessen on South Orange Avenue, courtesy of local handyman/legend Paul Lewis.