SOMA Business Districts to Hold Valentine’s Day Contest

The Maplewood Village Alliance, Springfield Avenue Partnership, and South Orange Village Center Alliance have partnered up to bring you Show Your Love SOMA, a Valentine’s Day contest.

Show Your Love SOMA will launch Wednesday, February 3rd and run until Friday, February 19th.

What is it?

Show Your Love SOMA is a way to show love and support for your favorite SOMA merchants during this month of love. And in the time of Covid, supporting our merchants is critical.

How do you show your love?

By posting positive reviews about a merchant on social media outlets or websites where you can leave reviews. “We wanted to make this as easy as possible so we created a short cheat sheet on how to post reviews. All you have to do is follow the simple directions,” said Nicole Wallace, Executive Director of the Springfield Avenue Partnership.

How do you submit an entry?

To enter for your chance to win one of three prizes, simply email a screenshot of your submitted review to the business districts at [email protected]. Or use the tag #somalove when posting a review to FB or IG.

What can you win?

There will be three $100 gift card prize winners chosen at random after the 19th. Winners will be contacted via email and announced on social media.

“In the world of Covid, supporting our local merchants is critical to their success. Writing positive online reviews is an often overlooked way to easily support businesses. What better time than when we celebrate Valentine’s Day?” said Deb Yohannan, Maplewood Village Alliance Manager.

“We appreciate the support SOMA has shown our businesses over these last 10 months. This is just one more way to show some local love and for us to show some in return,” said Julie Doran, Executive Director of the South Orange Village Alliance.

More information can be found at Show Your Love SOMA.