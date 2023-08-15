Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group To Host “Pops and Pups” Event on Tuesday, September 5

From Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group:

Join the Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group of Compass and celebrate the last lazy afternoon before school starts at “Pops and Pups” from 3-5pm on Tuesday, September 5th. The event will take place at Flood’s Hill/Meadowbrook Lane in South Orange and will benefit Lost Paws Animal Rescue.

— Pop over for a complimentary ice cream for you AND your pup (if you have one)! Kids are welcome.

— Opportunities to foster or adopt a pet with Lost Paws Animal Rescue, a non profit organization dedicated to helping animals based right here in NJ.

— Enter professional photographer, Julia Verderosa’s, raffle to win a free pet photo session for your furry friend.

— Did we mention free ice cream?

Suggested minimum donation $5 per person. All proceeds go to benefit Lost Paws and our team will match all donations from the event.

Where and When: Tuesday, September 5th, 3-5 pm at Meadowbrook Lane/Flood’s Hill, South Orange

In case you can’t make the event and want to donate please click here.

Here is our latest market report for Maplewood:

Here is our latest market report for South Orange:

Please contact Allison if you have any questions about this event at allison@azhomesnj.com or with questions on what’s happening in the local market. With interest rates on the rise again is it still a good time to buy or sell? Reach out to Allison to discuss your plans and so she can share her expert perspective with you.

The Allison Ziefert Real Estate Group is a top producing real estate team based at Compass in Short Hills, NJ. We are local market experts, specializing in real estate and homes in Maplewood, South Orange, Millburn/Short Hills, Montclair/Glen Ridge, West Orange, Morristown and the surrounding NJ towns. We’ve also got you covered coast to coast with the best connections to top agents around the country in any market you are exploring. We are driven by earning great testimonials and referral business from happy clients. You can read our reviews here.