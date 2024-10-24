CommunityMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeSponsoredSports

CHS Softball and Baseball Teams Battle for Bragging Rights in the Battle of the Bats on Nov. 3

written by CHS Softball Boosters and CHS Baseball Boosters
From CHS Softball Boosters and CHS Baseball Boosters:

The Cougars invite the community to join them at Meadowlands Field 3 in South Orange for this fun annual fundraiser on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 5:00 p.m.

On Sunday, November 3, the Columbia High School Baseball and Softball teams will join together and play the Battle of the Bats, a Halloween-themed annual exhibition game in the spirit of cooperation and fun.

Photo credit Aidan Heindl

Though this is officially the second Battle of the Bats, the event actually started informally three years ago, organized by the players on the Freshman baseball and softball teams. It has quickly become a favorite event for the players. Senior baseball player Vince Difazzio says, “I never thought Battle of the Bats would turn into something so impactful on these programs. It really has brought these teams closer and created new friendships along the way.”

Senior Softball Co-captain Charlotte Klepesch agrees, saying, “Battle of the Bats is an event we all look forward to. It’s not just about raising money. The energy and excitement make it a memorable tradition every year.”

Photo credit Aidan Heindl

The players will once again wear costumes for the game, a favorite aspect of last year’s event.

For the entry fee, a suggested donation of $5 for adults and $3 for CHS students is appreciated. Concessions will be available on site, as well as a 50-50 raffle. Also, donations may be made directly at https://givebutter.com/qIWCgD.

Photo credit Aidan Heindl

All proceeds from the game will be split between the CHS Softball Boosters and the CHS Baseball Boosters.

