Congregation Beth El Announces After-School Program for 2025-26

Congregation Beth El was selected as one of eight U.S. synagogues to create their very own Jewish after-school program through the Jewish After School Accelerator (JASA). The program is open to the entire community.

From Congregation Beth El in South Orange, NJ:

Modern family life is busy. Jewish families who want their children to connect with the Jewish community need options that are convenient.

Infusing Jewish content into after-school childcare with transportation from school makes it easy to prioritize Jewish education and connection. But few communities offer Jewish after-school programs, and launching new programs can be daunting and expensive for Jewish organizations…until now.

We are thrilled to announce that Congregation Beth El was selected as one of eight U.S. synagogues to create their very own Jewish after-school program in time for the 2025-2026 school year. The program is open to the entire community.

Beginning in February 2025, Congregation Beth El and the other synagogues participating in Jewish Kids Group’s (JKG) Jewish After School Accelerator (JASA) will receive expert guidance and collaborate with one another to recruit, train, and retain staff; structure transportation plans; customize the interactive curriculum; and market their after-school program to families. They will receive matching grants of up to $100,000 over three years to offset start-up costs.

Families can express their interest and get additional information: Jewish After School Interest Form

Learn more about JASA and cohort three here.

