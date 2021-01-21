‘Dare to Take Risks’: Matthew C. Meade, CHS Class of ’02, Shares Wall Street Wisdom From His New Book

Matthew C. Meade, Columbia High School Class of 2002, released his book “Wisdom on the Way to Wall Street: 22 Steps to Navigate Your Road to Success.”

“There are many trials and tribulations that one may encounter in life as well as career endeavors. As a result, I put in place a road map of 22 principles to navigate the potholes, detours and roadblocks to ensure a smooth and successful ride on your journey.” Meade says.

In the book, one of the principles he highlights below is Dare to Take Risks:

Dare To Take Risks

Taking risks is a necessary part of obtaining success. We know that being comfortable or complacent can negatively affect your growth. You have to dare to take risks but don’t just take the first step, take a leap of faith in all that you do. In your leap of faith there will be unexpected obstacles thrown your way.

The more risks you take, the more adaptable you are to certain situations because you have developed experience. If you’re not willing to risk the usual you’ll have to settle for the ordinary.

A risk can come in many forms. You could be offered an opportunity in the form of a new job or higher education that would require you to move across the country leaving your parents and friends. A risk averse person would turn down the offer and possibly the chance to advance themselves and learn new experiences along the way. A person who looks risks in the face and doesn’t let fear conquer them would lean into the experiences that have the potential for greater reward and growth potential. As hard as it may be, don’t be afraid to take a risk that will challenge you to grow.

One difficult thing about taking risks is the uncertainty that comes along with it. For example, when applying for new career opportunities it’s vital to apply to roles where you have at least two out of three of the main requirements. My background is in sales, risk, finance and analytics however I would not let that stop me from applying to a marketing role that involves reviewing the marketing materials from an analytical perspective for finance companies.

While some may consider it risky, I wouldn’t stop myself from using the skills I do have to explore an opportunity where I can adapt and learn something new. As you take risks it’ll be uncomfortable at times but as a leader you have to tap into that feeling of discomfort and use it as your fuel towards realizing your full potential. Either you can dare to take risks or risk living a life of mediocrity.

Matthew C. Meade is a Financial Services Executive with several years of experience working with Fortune 100 companies in the Tri-State area. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in Finance and Management from the University of Virginia and is pursuing an Executive MBA Degree from NYU Stern School of Business with a concentration in innovation, strategy and leadership. Matthew is an author, motivational speaker, business owner, philanthropist and activist. He is passionately involved in several leadership activities including mentoring and coaching future generations. Matthew enjoys serving others and giving back to the community. This is an extract from his book, Wisdom On the Way to Wall Street.