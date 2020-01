From the Essex County Executive Office:

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. outlined plans for the 2020 Essex County Deer Management Program in Essex County South Mountain Reservation and Essex County Hilltop Reservation. This is the 13th year of the program, which is geared . . .

Want to read the full story? For unlimited access to the Village Green, subscribe now and get access to all our content for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.

If you already have an active subscription, please sign in here.