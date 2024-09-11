Green Bean Gala to Support Healthy Hunger Relief Efforts October 19

From MEND (Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity):

Maplewood, NJ — September 10, 2024 — MEND (Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity) invites you to its annual Green Bean Gala, a vibrant and festive cocktail reception aimed at raising critical funds to support healthy hunger relief efforts across Essex County. The Gala will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2024, from 7 to 11 p.m. at The Woodland in Maplewood, NJ.

“Be seen in green!” Named after MEND’s original mobile pantry, The Green Bean bus, guests are encouraged to don their finest green cocktail attire for an unforgettable evening of dancing, laughter, and community connection. Enjoy signature drinks (the “Green Bean-Tini” returns!), gourmet tasting stations, and friendly competition over exclusive live and silent auction items!

This year’s Gala marks a pivotal moment as MEND prepares to move into a new 8,000-square-foot facility, right across from its current Fresh Food Hub. This expansion, known as Fresh Food Hub 2.0, will double MEND’s capacity to source and distribute fresh, healthy food through local food pantries, free farmers markets, and home deliveries – in response to increased demand. Proceeds from the Green Bean Gala will support this transformative move, allowing MEND to further grow its collaborative and responsive programming to meet the essential needs of families throughout Essex County.

“Our Green Bean Gala is more than just a night of fun; it’s a celebration of our mission to increase fresh food access and promote health equity in our community,” said Robin Peacock, Executive Director of MEND. “We are thrilled to bring everyone together in support of this important cause, and we can’t wait to see the generosity and energy that this event inspires!”

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 19th, 2024

Time: 7:00 – 11:00 p.m.

Location: The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road, Maplewood, NJ

For tickets and more information, please visit https://mendnj.ejoinme.org/GBG24Tickets or call 862.250.5216, ext. 700

About MEND

MEND (Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity) is a hunger relief network serving Essex County, NJ. MEND works to advance health equity and systems-level change through innovative, community-driven programming. MEND is committed to ensuring that all individuals and families have access to fresh, nutritious food.

To learn more about MEND NJ’s mission and programs, visit mendnj.org.