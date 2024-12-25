Impact100 Essex Awards $50,000 in Grants to BIPOC-Led Nonprofits 

Impact100 Essex, a giving circle comprised of over 170 women in Essex County, has awarded a record $50,000 to the three recipients of its 2024 Equity Grants:

Tree House Cares, which alleviates financial burdens on communities and families by providing basic needs such as free groceries, hot meals, clothing and other essential items.

Arts Ed Newark, which advocates for equity in high-quality youth arts education.

United Parks As One, an alliance of neighborhood-based park, playground, and garden advocates

Equity Grants are unrestricted grants awarded to small, local BIPOC-led nonprofits and are a response to funding discrepancies for BIPOC-led organizations broadly. This is the fifth year that Impact100 Essex has awarded these grants and, to date, this giving circle has funded a total of $170,000 in Equity Grants.

Tree House Cares will receive a $20,000 grant. Tanya Veltz, founder and director, said, “No matter who you are, where you come from or what you may believe, we can all be stewards of hope by doing whatever we can to make a difference in the lives of others. Thank you Impact100 Essex for helping us make a difference.”

Lauren Meehan, director of Arts Ed Newark, which is receiving a $15,000 grant, added, “This grant acknowledges the importance of supporting small, minority-led community organizations like our own.”

United Parks As One’s Executive Director Armstead Johnson said, “I am thrilled and deeply grateful for this grant. These funds will empower us to ensure that open spaces and parks in Newark remain vibrant, inclusive, and transformative for our community.”

Impact100 Essex announced these grants at its annual Equity Grant Celebration in Newark on December 12. Jennymarie Irdibo, co-chair of the Equity Grants Committee at Impact100 Essex, said. “It was inspirational to celebrate these recipients and to hear directly from them on the tremendous work they are doing.” Added Jennifer Avers, fellow co-chair, “Nonprofits benefit from flexible, unrestricted dollars. Equity Grants are one way we invest in those who know how to move capital best in their communities.”

About Impact100 Essex

Impact100 Essex is a giving circle that amplifies the philanthropic giving of its members by combining their donations into large, meaningful grants. Impact100 Essex awards a $100,000 project-based Impact Grant each year, three unrestricted Equity Grants and several smaller grants. Impact100 Essex welcomes new members. For more information, visit the Impact100 Essex website.