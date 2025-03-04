JESPY House Clients Join Senator Booker at Medicaid Rally in Newark

Clients of JESPY House in South Orange — which provides services and housing to adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) — joined U.S. Senator Cory Booker at University Hospital in Newark on March 3 to rally against proposed cuts to Medicaid.

Per Insider NJ, a budget resolution passed by Congress last week would cost congressional districts an average of $2 billion each in Medicaid funding and could eliminate coverage for 15.9 million people. Impacts would be felt across Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), threatening nearly 1 in 5 people in New Jersey and in particular the poor, the elderly, pregnant women and people with disabilities. The resolution was passed 217 to 215, with all Democrats and one Republican voting against it.

“Without Medicaid, my life would be over,” said JESPY House client Debbi D. “The support I receive from JESPY House—funded through Medicaid—allows me to live independently, manage my health, and participate in meaningful activities. Losing Medicaid would devastate me and many others like me.”

From JESPY House in South Orange, NJ:

Newark, NJ – Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) invited clients from JESPY House to join him at a press conference at the University Hospital in Newark, NJ, to discuss the critical impact of potential federal Medicaid cuts. The event was organized to raise awareness about the essential role Medicaid plays in the lives of people in New Jersey and across the country. Also joining Senator Booker during the conference was US House of Representatives Member LaMonica McIver, who represents New Jersey’s 10th Congressional District.

Medicaid is a lifeline for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD), providing access to vital services that enable them to live independently, work, and participate fully in their communities. However, proposed cuts to Medicaid threaten to drastically reduce and eliminate many programs and services, which will have devastating consequences for people with disabilities, their families, and their communities.

JESPY House client Debbie D. stood with Senator Booker and shared her personal story of how Medicaid funding allows her to live a fulfilling life.

“Without Medicaid, my life would be over,” Debbi explained. “The support I receive from JESPY House—funded through Medicaid—allows me to live independently, manage my health, and participate in meaningful activities. Losing Medicaid would devastate me and many others like me.”

JESPY House provides essential services such as job coaching, case management, mental health support, and recreational programs, which help individuals like Debbie thrive. However, proposed cuts to Medicaid threaten these services. Audrey Winkler, Executive Director for JESPY House, commented after the press conference, “JESPY House is a community where clients develop valuable skills, thrive, and shape their futures. Should Medicaid cuts take place, it would severely hinder our ability to deliver the critical services our clients depend on. Forcing our clients to leave JESPY would strip them of their jobs, homes, friendships, and essential supports. Our mission is to empower them to live independently and to create meaningful lives, and we cannot let that be taken away.”

Senator Booker’s press conference emphasized the importance of protecting Medicaid and ensuring that all Americans have access to the care they need. “Medicaid is a fundamental pillar of our nation’s commitment to providing essential healthcare to all people, particularly our most vulnerable populations,” Booker reiterated after the conference. “These proposed cuts would jeopardize the health and well-being of millions of Americans, and that is why I invited the clients of JESPY House to join me today. Debbie’s story highlights the devastating real-world impact these cuts would have on her. She is not alone. I have heard stories just like hers throughout New Jersey and all over the United States. It is critical that we stand together to protect Medicaid for everyone who depends on it.”

Dr. Ahadi Bugg-Levine, President of JESPY’s Board of Trustees, stated, “This is not a partisan issue—it is a matter of human dignity. Disability knows no party, race, gender, or religion. People with disabilities are an integral part of and contribute to all of our communities. JESPY House clients are a testament to the strength and resilience of individuals with disabilities. They work hard, build relationships, and make a difference every day. If Medicaid cuts happen, local municipalities will be left to fill a gap that they simply cannot afford. These cuts will not only undermine the lives of individuals with disabilities but also strain our communities. Simply put, we cannot afford to take away the support that allows these individuals to thrive and give back to their communities.”

JESPY House urges everyone to contact their federal representatives to show their support for Medicaid!

About JESPY House

Established in South Orange in 1978, JESPY House currently supports over 300 clients in a wide range of areas. JESPY’s services, which support clients from young adulthood through their senior years, include Day Habilitation and Engagement & Enrichment programs; Case Management; Community-Based Supports; Clinical & Behavioral Support Services; Athletics & Fitness; and Work Readiness & Employment Engagement. JESPY also offers Residential Services. To learn more, visit https://jespyhouse.org.