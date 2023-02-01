Maplewood Chili Cookoff Returns on Feb. 26 as Fundraiser for MEND

From Maplewood Chili Cookoff:

Who likes chili? You do! That’s why we’re thrilled to announce the triumphant post-pandemic return of the Maplewood Chili Cookoff on February 26, 2023 from 2:00 – 5:30PM at The Woodland. All proceeds from the family-friendly event will benefit the MEND hunger relief network of Essex County.

The fifth incarnation of the cookoff springboards off the success of its sold-out predecessors by featuring up to 40 chilis including meat and vegetarian categories, the return of our popular kids’ cooking competition, a beer and wine bar, live music from Reckon So, and all the quirky small town charm you can handle. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners in each category will win cash prizes and gift cards (up to $500) and have their name immortalized on The Maplewood Chili Cookoff’s iconic cauldron trophy in its permanent home on display in the lobby of Maplewood Town Hall. All proceeds benefit the MEND hunger relief network.

Guests enter the Maplewood Chili Cookoff with a $25 tasting pass – but it’s about more than just tasting. Unlike most chili cookoffs where the winners are decided by a small panel of judges, The Maplewood Chili Cookoff is decided by a popular vote. That means that in addition to enjoying unlimited chili sampling, our guests will vote to crown the next champion! Voting takes place from 2:00-4:30, followed by a 5:00PM awards ceremony with Mayor Dean Dafis. $40 Chili registration and $25 tasting passes go on sale February 1st at www.maplewoodchilicookoff.com and sell out quickly.

Thanks to the support from lead sponsors Pollock Properties Group, Collectively, and Weekday School, and additional sponsorship from The Able Baker, The Apothecarium Dispensary, the South Mountain YMCA, Maplewood Mercantile, Little Apple Arts and Oh!Canary art studio, we are able to donate 100% of ticket sales directly to the MEND’s efforts to provide food relief to local families. Our last live event in 2020 raised over $10,000 and our goal this year is to exceed that.

The Maplewood Chili Cookoff is presented in partnership with the Maplewood Department of Community Services and MEND hunger relief network of Essex County.