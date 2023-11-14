Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy Celebrates 5 Years — Plus 175 Trees & 650 Shrubs Planted

At the November 8, 2023 Maplewood Township Committee meeting, Committee member Nancy Adams presented a slide show outlining the accomplishments of the non-profit Maplewood Memorial Park Conservancy, which has helped to transformed Maplewood’s “Central Park” in the five years since its founding.

Adams, who is the governing body’s liaison to the conservancy, noted that the group had leveraged public and private funds to plant 175 trees and 650 shrubs since 2018, provide educational programming, sponsor events, provide monthly cleanup, and restore areas of the park to their former glory.

Adams urged community members to support the conservancy by donating here: maplewoodmemorialparkconservancy.org/support.

“I just wanted to, as the liaison for them — and I know how hard they work and how thoughtful their planning for planting is — I just wanted to inform everyone here, because we work on so many things that we don’t always get a chance to appreciate” everyone.

Adams gave “big shout outs” to landscape architect Jennifer Ryan and MMPC Chair Deborah Lyons.

She also noted that the conservancy has been able to stretch the dollars provided by the township’s Open Space Trust Fund and other sources, including the conservancy’s own fundraising, through volunteer help — as well as support from the township’s Department of Public Works.

In addition to the plantings, Adams said that improvements to pathways and lighting were coming soon.

“It’s a labor of love,” said Adams. “So, as you walk through the park, take notice that it’s looking better.”

“Thank you. That’s beautiful,” said Mayor Dean Dafis.

For more information, or to volunteer, contact info@maplewoodmemorialparkconservancy.org.

Download (PDF, 1.18MB)