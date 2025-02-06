Maplewood to Co-Host Free Support Group for Trans Youth Feb. 9

This Sunday, Feb. 9, Maplewood township and local partners are hosing a free support group for trans youth, available in hybrid — online or in person.

Maplewood Township Committeeman Dean Dafis announced the support group at the Feb. 4 Township Committee meeting, saying it was organized by “local partners and Spectrum Health.”

Dafis noted that the time, location and links were not publicly available in order to protect privacy but that those interested in participating could receive information by messaging him either on Facebook or Instagram (@deandafis). “For obvious reasons, we want this to be a very safe and secure support group for our trans youth,” said Dafis.

“I’ve been receiving a lot of emails and calls, as have other members of the LGBTQ community in leadership, from our families who have trans youth,” said Dafis. “Certainly, the Trump campaign demonized and attacked trans youth in particular, and President Trump is following on those promises. We have a lot of families who are concerned for their trans youth. They’re concerned about their documentation, they’re concerned about a lot of things. And now more than ever, it’s important for support groups to become available, for people to gather, to share space together, and to, where necessary, receive other services.

“And I want to take the opportunity as well to highlight, I’m really proud of our Essex County LGBTQ Advisory Board. I’ve been a member since I became an elected official. Our amazing Essex County Executive Joe DiVincenzo has been such a tremendous ally to our community,” continued Dafis. “I just want to say that the Board along with the office of LGBTQ Affairs of Essex County under the leadership of Joe D. and our chair Reggie Bledsoe today publicly, firmly supported the LGBTQ community and our trans and non-binary persons in Essex County and throughout New Jersey.”

Dafis concluded, “That sort of affirmation in this moment in time is really, really critical. It’s a simple thing, but it’s a powerful and meaningful thing. I’m really proud of that and I want people out there to know that.”