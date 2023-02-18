Maplewood to Host 1-Year Commemoration of Invasion of Ukraine Feb. 25

A one-year Commemoration of the Russian invasion of Ukraine will be held on Saturday, February 25 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event will be at the Jerry Ryan Plaza at the Maplewood Municipal Building, 574 Valley Street. Speakers include Maplewood Mayor Dean Dafis, South Orange Village President Sheena Collum, Father Sviatoslav Hot of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Holy Ascension in Maplewood, and other faith-based and community representatives. Music of Ukraine and a candle lighting will be part of the event. Maplewood Town Hall will be lit in the colors of Ukraine for the weekend of February 24.

Saturday, February 25th – 5pm-6pm

One-year Commemoration of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Maplewood Town Hall Jerry Ryan Plaza

574 Valley Street, Maplewoodz

Remembering and Honoring the Victims of Ukraine

We’ll have music, speeches & candle lighting and the front of Maplewood Town Hall will be lit in the colors of Ukraine.

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be inside Town Hall.