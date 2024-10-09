Pollock Properties Group Presents Free Class ‘College Prep 101,’ Open House this Sunday, and Fall Market Success Stories

From Pollock Properties Group:

Pollock Properties Group University is back for the Fall session with a very special event to help you and your High Schooler succeed in the college admissions process!

PPGU: College Prep 101

Date: Saturday, October 19th

Time: 10am – 11:30am

Location: South Orange Middle School Auditorium, 70 N Ridgewood Rd, South Orange

College Prep 101: Confused about what steps to take to help your High Schooler get into college?? Join us on Saturday, October 19th at 10am for a Q&A with college admissions experts from CTK College Coach, Christina Taber-Kewene, Founder/Owner, Stephanie Nasteff-Pilato, Writing and Application Coach at CTK, and our own Realtor Kevin Kern, Father of four with real life experience and expertise on the college admissions process. They have answers to questions you may not have even thought to ask! Come with all your questions as our experts walk us through the top questions about the college admissions journey. This event initially SOLD OUT in one day, so we changed venues to open up more seats for the whole community! Sign up today and stay tuned for the new location!

MEET OUR PANEL OF EXPERTS:

Christine Taber-Kewene is a Stanford and Columbia Law-educated admissions and academic coach and NACAC member with two decades of experience in guiding high school students and their families through test preparation, college admissions planning and application preparation, coursework support, and everything else that comes with the high school academics and college admissions territory. Her company CTK College Coach offers college admission coaching, SAT/ACT test prep, tutoring, and executive functioning coaching.

Stephanie Nasteff-Pilato Stephanie has an undergraduate degree in English from Shepherd University and has enjoyed a robust career as a professional actor in commercial voiceover. Her own personal essays have been performed live in Listen to Your Mother in Northern NJ. She has worked as a consultant for comedy writers, playwrights and screenwriters, and served as a beta reader for novels. Stephanie has a knack for helping to unlock a writer’s authentic voice and keen insight on how to refine a piece for maximum impact. At CTK, Stephanie offers College Application and Application Submission package services, College Essay Writing, as well as tutoring in ELA.

Kevin Kern is a seasoned real estate Agent with Pollock Properties Group and a proud father of four, three of whom are currently navigating, or have successfully navigated the college experience. With firsthand knowledge gained from guiding his children—Gus, Sunny Jo, and Magnolia (and coming all too soon to the college process, Clover Kern)—through the complexities of the admissions process, Kevin brings a wealth of real-life expertise to the College Prep 101 panel. Having lived in Maplewood for over a decade, Kevin and his family are deeply embedded in the local community, and he has helped numerous families in the area achieve their real estate goals. Drawing from both his professional and personal experiences, Kevin offers unique insights into balancing family life, education, and decision-making in the college admissions journey.

