Rally to Protest Overturning Roe v. Wade, 6/24, 6 pm at Spiotta Park in South Orange

For the SOMA Action Reproductive Justice Committee:

Rally TONIGHT, Friday, 6/24,

6 pm, Spiotta Park in South Orange to Protest Overturning Roe v. Wade

As you have probably heard by now, earlier today, the Supreme Court issued its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the case challenging a fifteen-week abortion ban in Mississippi. The Court not only upheld the ban, but also overturned Roe v. Wade.

Although we have been expecting this outcome for some time now, we still feel enraged. A number of organizations, including SOMA Action, THRIVE NJ, Planned Parenthood NJ, and others, are co-sponsoring a rally TODAY at 6 pm in Spiotta Park, South Orange. This is one of several rallies being planned around the state in support of reproductive justice and freedom. Please join us to vent your anger and share your support for safe, accessible, legal abortion.

If you are unable to attend the decision-day rally but want to be informed about future events or get involved in abortion advocacy, please look out for SOMA Action’s weekly newsletter. The Reproductive Justice Committee will keep you current on new information, educational and fundraising opportunities, opportunities to rally, and action items each week in the newsletter.



If you are interested in joining the Reproductive Justice Committee, please email us at ReproJusticeSOMA@gmail.com.