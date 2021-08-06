Save the Date: Achieve Announces Newstead 5K to Return on Saturday, September 25

From The Achieve Foundation

We’ll be back in person for the 19th annual Newstead 5K to benefit the Achieve Foundation on Saturday, September 25th at 9 AM! The fun and family-friendly race for participants at all fitness levels begins at the South Mountain Annex, and continues through the residential Newstead neighborhood. This year will see the addition of a virtual option (ala last year’s INstead 5K) so out-of-towners and those with scheduling conflicts can participate.

Race registration opens August 1st. The price is $25 through September 17th and includes our popular race T-shirts (while supplies last). The price goes up to $35 per person on 9/18, so don’t delay. Registration and all race details are available at Newstead 5K (runsignup.com). We are also happy to announce that SOMEA (the South Orange-Maplewood Education Association) is returning as lead sponsor this year, and The Able Baker will once again sponsor the Kids Fun Run.

The Newstead 5K is a great opportunity to showcase community support of Achieve and it’s programs that foster educational opportunities for the students of the South Orange-Maplewood School District. Sponsorships are available at levels ranging from $125-$1200 for local businesses, corporations, and families. In addition to being featured on the iconic race T-shirts, sponsors at higher levels will be featured on Achieve’s website and social media platforms, race registration page, and are entitled to a presence at the race. Pledge your support for the race by September 1st by contacting director@achievefoundation.org and/or learn more on our website https://achievefoundation.org/instead5k. Volunteers are also needed leading up to and including the day of the race. Please contact newstead5K@achievefoundation.org to learn more about volunteer opportunities.

The Newstead 5K is one of Achieve’s largest events, with a fundraising goal of $40,000 to underwrite initiatives that promote high-quality education and prepare South Orange-Maplewood School District students for the future. We support students, families and educators by addressing inequities, inspiring innovation and fostering community. Our priorities include championing excellence through meaningful programs and grants that enhance student experiences and advance best educational practices, addressing equity, building community, and delivering solutions in response to evolving needs throughout the school district. Your support helps fund initiatives that include Achieve’s signature volunteer tutor program, educator grants, a Chromebook lending library at CHS, STEAM education (science, technology, engineering, arts and math), and more.

Contact: Eileen Collins Neri; director@achievefoundation.org or Mary Brown; gmedbrown@msn.com.