Sixth Annual ‘Love My Pup…Love My Park!’ Returns to Meadowland Park on April 18 

From Meadowland Park Conservancy:

Dog lovers across the community are invited to celebrate the sixth annual Love My Pup…Love My Park! event at Meadowland Park on Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to noon at the base of Flood’s Hill.

Held in honor of National Puppy Day, this popular event welcomes dogs of all ages for a morning of fun, community, and giving back. A beloved local tradition, the free event offers a perfect way to kick off spring in South Orange’s “best 45 acres” — the people’s park.

This year’s event will feature:

Free photos with the “Love My Pup” heart frame

A chance to win a complimentary photo session with local photographer Julia Maloof Verderosa and gift certificates to local businesses

Free rabies vaccinations provided by the South Orange Department of Health ● Meet-and-greet opportunities with adoptable dogs from the Associated Humane Societies

Attendees are encouraged to bring unopened packages of dog and cat food to support animals in need at the Humane Societies.

The event is presented through a collaboration between the Meadowland Park Conservancy and the South Orange Department of Recreation & Cultural Affairs.









Event Details:

What: Sixth Annual Love My Pup…Love My Park! at Meadowland Park

When: Saturday, April 18, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Where: Base of Flood’s Hill, Meadowland Park, South Orange

ABOUT THE MEADOWLAND PARK CONSERVANCY (MPC): The MPC is a registered Federal and New Jersey non-profit founded and run by volunteers who are passionate about the future of South Orange’s largest open space. Focusing on the 30 non-athletic acres of the park, the MPC’s long term goal is nothing short of creating the finest public open space in the region. More info on the MPC, its leadership and goals can be found at meadowlandpark.org