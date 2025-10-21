Board of Ed Candidates to Meet at Hilton Neighborhood Association Forum October 22 at Maplewood Library

The six candidates running for the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education will square off in the third major candidates forum of the season at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 22 at the Maplewood Memorial Library on Baker Street in Maplewood. The forum is being held by the Hilton Neighborhood Association.

The six candidates vying for three school board seats are:

Malini Nayar, Paul Stephan and Meredith Higgins — running on the “Listen, Learn, Lead” slate.

Daniel Caplan, Ashley Donahue and Ashwat Rishi, running on the “Progress, Partnership, Promise” slate.

The school board candidates have also met at two other forums to answer questions. On October 13, they discussed a range of issues at a candidates forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Maplewood-South Orange and the Presidents Council of the PTAs/HSAs. And on October 6, they discussed issues of equity and integration at a forum sponsored by the South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race.