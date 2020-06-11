DeLuca: Everything You Need to Know About Voting in the July 7 Primary

From Maplewood TC member Vic DeLuca (note: DeLuca is on the ballot for re-election; he is running with Deputy Mayor Dean Dafis; they are unopposed in the primary):

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, July 7th. It will be a vote by mail election. Ballots will be mailed this week to active Democratic & Republican registered and active voters. The Maplewood Dem ballot is below.

For unaffiliated voters or inactive Dem & Rep voters (not voting in any of the past 5 elections), you will be sent a vote by mail application. You’ll have to send in the application to receive a mail-in ballot.

See the video of the Essex County Clerk on the vote by mail procedure.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJpUgsbE0jw&feature=share