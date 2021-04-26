Farrell Field Park Conservancy to Host Trustee Candidate Virtual Meet and Greet April 28

From The Farrell Field Park Conservancy:

Every election season for Village Trustees, the Farrell Field Park Conservancy hosts a Meet and Greet and for each slate of candidates. This year we are excited to team up with the South Mountain Neighborhood Association to present these Virtual Meet and Greets!

Our final event is this coming Weds., April 28th at 7:30 pm, when we will host a Zoom Meet and Greet with independent candidate for South Orange Village Trustee Neil Chambers.

We do not endorse or oppose any candidates in the election. We hope that you will find time to attend, get information about Neil’s platform and ask the hard questions on how to move South Orange forward in the next four years.

For the Zoom link, please respond to this email and we will send you the link. You can also get more information at our Facebook Event page.