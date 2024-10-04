First of 3 South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education Candidates Forums Is October 9

The seven candidates vying for three seats on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education will meet collectively for the first time on October 9 for a candidates forum sponsored by the South Orange-Maplewood School District Presidents’ Council and the League of Women Voters of Maplewood-South Orange.

The forum is the first of three candidate nights this election season, with the second forum sponsored by the Hilton Neighborhood Association and the third sponsored by the South Orange-Maplewood Community Coalition on Race.

Wednesday, October 9, 2024, 7:30 PM, at Board of Education, 525 Academy St., Maplewood. Sponsored by: SOMSD Presidents’ Council and League of Women Voters of Maplewood-South Orange. In person and Youtube: @PresidentsCouncil- w6c Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 7:30 PM, the Hilton Neighborhood Association will be holding their candidates forum at The Woodlands, 60 Woodland Road, Maplewood. More details to come. Thursday, October 29, 2024, 7:30 PM, sponsored by the South Orange-Maplewood Community Coalition on Race. Details to come.

Read more Village Green election coverage here.