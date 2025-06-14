Following Primary Win, SOMA Action Endorses Mikie Sherrill for NJ Governor

Following her definitive Democratic primary win — including a first place finish in Maplewood and second place in South Orange — U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) has earned the endorsement of SOMA Action, the progressive local grassroots political organization that previously endorsed Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop in the primary.

“The results of this election will resonate nationally. New Jerseyans need to show the country that we unequivocally reject the agenda of the Trump Republican Party, and there is no better way of doing so than by electing Mikie Sherrill as our next governor,” said Erika Malinoski, co-president of SOMA Action via a press release.

Co-president Allison Posner added, “Sherrill not only has integrity and grit, but she has shown in three congressional races that she can win over unaffiliated and independent voters who make-up the largest share of the NJ electorate. Jack Ciattarelli would be a disaster for NJ. We need a Governor who knows what it means to serve her country and knows what America stands for

The endorsement follows on one by South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum — who campaigned with Fulop as his pick for Lieutenant Governor. Collum quickly voiced her support for Sherrill following the primary outcome.

“While the outcome wasn’t what we hoped for, the work continues,” wrote Collum shortly after the primary was called on June 10. “I’m proud to throw my full support behind Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill. The stakes are simply too high for ego or disappointment to slow us down. Now is the time to come together, rally behind our nominee, and work like hell to keep New Jersey blue.”

Four members of the Maplewood Township Committee and more than 100 elected officials in NJ-11 endorsed Sherrill last November when she first declared her candidacy.

South Orange/Maplewood, NJ — The Board of Trustees of SOMA Action announces the Organization’s strong endorsement of Representative Mikie Sherrill for Governor of New Jersey. The threat of authoritarianism from the Trump administration grows stronger every day. The stakes of the 2025 gubernatorial election in our state could not be higher. As an organization committed to driving progressive change in NJ and around the country, we are determined to do everything we can to counter this existential threat and to make our democracy stronger. On Tuesday, NJ Democrats across the state delivered Sherrill a commanding victory in a highly competitive primary, and we are all in to make sure she is our next governor.

The NJ governor is one of the most powerful governors in the country. Everyone in our state who cares about the rule of law, our rights, and our Constitution must come together to stop Trump-endorsed Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli from winning this election. We also need to elect a governor who will protect the rights of the most vulnerable among us and someone who will stand against the federal government when necessary. In her 6 years in Congress, Mikie Sherrill has shown she is more than qualified to do this job, and to do it well. She is strongly pro-choice and supports gun safety laws. She is an advocate for workers and their unions. She supports campaign finance reform and protecting health care.

