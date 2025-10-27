Former BOE President Annemarie Maini Endorses Nayar, Stephan & Higgins

Six candidates are vying for three seats on the South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education in the November 4, 2025 general election. Follow Village Green election coverage here.

Dear MapSO Neighbors,

It is political lawn sign season, and it is wonderful to see neighbors supporting fellow neighbors for the Board of Education. Serving your community as an elected official is one of the most rewarding experiences and is the cornerstone of local democracy. School Board members, our neighbors, represent families, educators, and community members and attempt to be fiscally responsible while balancing the needs of children. This is very hard because every elected official wants the best for all children, but to prioritize we need leaders who are thoughtful decision-makers, committed listeners, and advocates for all students.

That is why I proudly endorse Malini Nayar, Paul Stephan, and Meredith Higgins for the Board of Education.

Our community deserves board members who will approach their role with diligence, humility, and integrity. Malini Nayar, Paul Stephan, and Meredith Higgins understand that leadership is not about doing what is easy or popular—it is about doing what is right. They are committed to evaluating the superintendent’s proposals through a clear, rigorous process that puts students at the center. This means:

Defining the problem before rushing to solutions

Considering multiple alternatives rather than defaulting to the quickest, most popular option

Acknowledging tradeoffs honestly and transparently so our community understands both benefits and limitations

This kind of leadership is essential. Our district deserves board members who will ask hard questions, listen to diverse perspectives, and remember that every decision carries real consequences for students, teachers, and families. We need leaders who recognize that our schools serve children with varied needs, backgrounds, and dreams—and who will ensure that policies expand opportunities rather than narrow them.

By supporting Nayar, Stephan, and Higgins, we are voting for a school board that values thoughtful governance and oversight, student-centered solutions over short cuts, and long-term progress over easy wins.

Let us continue to strengthen our schools through engaged citizenship and local participation. Together, we can ensure that our district remains a place where every child is seen, supported, and inspired to succeed.

With hope and commitment,

Annemarie Maini