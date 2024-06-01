LETTER: Adams & Cripe Have Proven Track Record of Working to Support All of Maplewood

Three candidates are running for two Maplewood Township Committee seats in 2024: incumbents Nancy Adams and Jamaine Cripe, and Malia Herman. The primary election is on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The general election takes place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Read all of our Election Coverage here.

To the Editor:

I am writing to urge Maplewood Democrats to cast their votes for incumbents Nancy Adams and Jamaine Cripe in the June 4th primary. I’m impressed with their shared commitment to fiscal responsibility, environmental sustainability and support of families and seniors in Maplewood. They have a proven track record of working together to support all of Maplewood.

As the current Mayor of Maplewood, Nancy’s voice is invaluable on our Township Committee. She has served since 2016 and has worked tirelessly to improve our community. She’s currently working to create New Jersey’s first Stormwater Management Utility in Maplewood, which will ensure a reliable annual funding source for much needed infrastructure work. She’s also working to make the fields at DeHart fully playable and recently applied for a $100K planning and design grant for that effort. Nancy has proven herself to be a tireless advocate for the environment, revamping Maplewood’s recycling program, eliminating single-use plastic from retail establishments and promoting the use of green infrastructure in road projects. As a 35-year resident of Maplewood, Nancy knows our community inside and out; she is committed to making it an even better place to live, year after year.

Jamaine was elected to the Maplewood Township Committee in 2021 and currently serves as Deputy Mayor. She has been a Maplewood resident for 21 years and has a long history of volunteering in the community, including service to Seth Boyden Elementary School, Columbia High School and the Springfield Avenue Public Arts Initiative. As Chair of the Public Safety and Health & Community Services committees, Jamaine has worked to ensure inclusiveness for all residents, including the neuro-diverse and differently-abled, ADA compliance in all buildings and at all events, and translation of key township materials into other languages to support our immigrant residents. She was a key voice in the expansion of needs-based pool memberships and free access to pool on heat advisory days. Jamiaine supports the expansion of environmental sustainability efforts and maintains continuous outreach to segments of the community that don’t typically have a seat at the table.

Please join me in voting for Mayor Nancy Adams and Deputy Mayor Jamaine Cripe for Maplewood Township Committee on June 4th.

Thank you,

Christine Houseworth

Maplewood, NJ