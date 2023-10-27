LETTER: Sackett-Gable, Callahan & Meyer Will Ensure High Quality, Rigorous Academics

The South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education election takes place on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. Three of nine seats are up for election. Three candidates filed to run by the July deadline and appear on the ballot: Shayna Sackett-Gable, Liz Callahan and Will Meyer. Two candidates, Jeff Bennett and Anthony Mazzocchi, announced a write-in campaign on October 7. Village Green is posting letters of support for all candidates: Deadline for submission is October 31 at 5 p.m. Read our guidelines here. Read all our election coverage here.

I am Diane Davis, an actor who has lived in Maplewood for nine years. I have three kids, all in our public schools, and I wholeheartedly endorse the Sackett-Gable, Callahan, and Meyer ticket for BOE.

I remember a conversation with Elizabeth Callahan at a party here in Maplewood last year, in which she passionately talked about the importance of our SOMA Teachers and paraprofessionals, and how they need to be respectfully treated, well-coordinated, and paid well. I’m not sure how many people know that Liz started her career in education as a paraprofessional, so she has hands-on experience in that role. She was so enthusiastic about supporting classroom staff and faculty that I thought to myself: “I hope she runs for the Board of Education”. I am so happy that she is.

I am also in full support of her very impressive running mates. Shayna has this incredible background in education, including as an instructor at Seth Boyden, along with volunteering in our schools’ HSAs and PTAs. Will has this wealth of knowledge about special education, specifically as an attorney who represents families. They are committed to equitable policies, emphasize social and behavioral health, and center the student experience. Their dedication to ensuring that our kids have access to high quality and rigorous academics is what is getting my vote.

I believe they have the experience and level-headedness to get a lot done. They are thoughtful and deliberative in their approach to education. They don’t pronounce that they have all the answers, but I believe they will ask all the right questions. Join me in voting for Sackett-Gable, Callahan, and Meyer on November 7th!

Diane Davis

Maplewood, NJ