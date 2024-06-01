McGehee: Herman is Best Choice for Resilient Leadership on Maplewood TC

Three candidates are running for two Maplewood Township Committee seats in 2024: incumbents Nancy Adams and Jamaine Cripe, and Malia Herman. The primary election is on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. The general election takes place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. Read all of our Election Coverage here.

Hello Maplewood,

We are now less than one week away from our primary election in New Jersey and this year I am excited that we have a contested race for the Maplewood Township committee. I will be voting for Malia Herman.

I am voting for Malia Herman for Maplewood Township Committee because she has consistently done the work to lift up our town for the past decade. Amongst the candidates running, Malia’s discipline, work ethic, qualifications and achievements are unmatched. And she knows how to really galvanize a community – I mean just look at all the Malia lawn signs which have sprung up all over town.

As the former Mayor who led Maplewood in the toughest time in our town’s history as a result of the COVID pandemic in 2020 and 2021 – and navigated other unprecedented challenges, I know first hand what it takes to lead Maplewood. It takes courage, resilient leadership and taking a broad view to ensure that you are truly serving every member of this community. Malia is that leader.

Our community’s needs continue to evolve. This is not the same Maplewood that it was 15, 20 or 30 years ago. We need an inclusive, experienced and results-driven leader for today’s Maplewood who will truly listen, think critically and be a voice for all Maplewood communities, families and residents. Malia is that leader.

Malia has emerged as a consistent, thoughtful and independent advocate on many important local and national issues.

From co-founding the SOMA chapter of Moms Demand Action to serving as a long time member of our Maplewood Pool Advisory to being elected to serve as president of the Special Education Parent Advisory Committee (SEPAC) to serving on the President’s Council, Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and the Maplewood Middle School HSA – Malia’s excellent track record of results is deeply rooted in equity, inclusion, accessibility, public safety and community building in our schools and in our town.

Malia’s track record is not simply in name only. She shows up and actually does the work. I cannot underscore this point enough.

Malia Herman is the forward-thinking, substantive and balanced leader we need on the Maplewood Township Committee.

I look forward to casting my vote for Malia and encourage you to do the same. Vote 1C on your ballot (C for change) if you are voting early or on Primary Election Day, on Tuesday, June 4.

Frank McGehee

Maplewood, NJ