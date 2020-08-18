‘Save the USPS’: SOMA Action to Host Rally at Maplewood Post Office, Aug 21

From SOMA Action:

Save Our Mail! Save Our Votes!

Come to the Maplewood Post Office Rally

Friday, August 21 @ 12 Noon

Face Masks and 6-foot Social Distancing Required

A series of rallies will take place on August 21 across our state in support of Saving Our Post Office from attacks and defunding of the postal system. The administration’s actions are a direct threat to the right to vote and the integrity of the election and are already delaying Americans from getting the medicine and mail they need. We must act now to stop this attack and protect our election process.

When: Friday August 21 @ 12 pm (noon)

Where: United States Postal Service in Maplewood Village

195 Maplewood Ave Ste 1, Maplewood, NJ 07040

Meet in large parking lot across the street from the Post Office

Bring signs in support of our Postal System. We will have pre-purchased books of Forever stamps available outside the post office so bring $11 cash if you want to purchase a book in support of funding our postal system.